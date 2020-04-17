Money laundering to culpable homicide: Time running out for Maulana Saad

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Enforcement Directorate which filed money laundering charges against Tablighi Jamaat leader, Maulana Saad said that the funding from both foreign and domestic sources are under the scanner.

The ED would soon issue summons to Saad, who recently said that he was exercising self quarantine. The Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin last month led to a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India.

It may be recalled that the Tablighi leader was recently booked for culpable homicide for going ahead with the congregation despite several warnings. Sources tell OneIndia that the Income Tax department is also scrutinising the funds that the Islamic sect had received. The ED which filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act said that it has been scrutinising the financial transactions since the past couple of weeks. We have a water-tight case on hand and will be summoning the Maulana soon.

The case was filed after the agencies noticed a spike in the accounts of Saad. Nearly 2,000 foreigners had attended the congregation and the funding could have spiked due to this, an officer familiar with the investigation said. The ED would also question the accountants and other members of the Jamaat to find more details about the money trail.

The Delhi police which is also probing the case slapped charges under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code against Saad. The police said that the case was registered based on a complaint by the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin. Saad had ignored warnings and gone ahead with the congregation. Due to this several members of the Jamaat succumbed to the coronavirus. Worse, they even spread it others, as a result of which a massive spike in the number of cases were reported.

In addition to this the Union Home Ministry also blacklisted over 800 Jamaat members who attended the congregation. They had violated visa norms. They took part in religious activity while on a tourist visa, officials said.