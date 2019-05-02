ED files prosecution complaint: How Zakir Naik laundered money

New Delhi, May 02: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Zakir Naik in connection with a case of money laundering.

In its complaint it mentions the total amount of the proceeds of the crime as Rs 193.06 crore. It may be recalled that the ED had registered a money laundering case against Naik and others on December 22, 2016.

A report had claimed as to how did Dr Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher transferred money received by the NGO to the accounts held by his relatives. According to the Economic Offences Wing, it was found that the money which came into the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was moved into accounts held by his relatives and later routed through some companies. The Enforcement Directorate had also sought a reply from the National Investigation Agency regarding information on the financial transactions of Zakir Naik's NGO.

The findings by the Economic Offences Wing shows that a nearly Rs 50 crore had been deposited into accounts held by Naik's relatives. The funds had been transferred to the accounts that were held by Naik's wife, relatives and children. The probe also found that Naik had set up a video and television software production house called the Harmony Media in Mumbai. He is also alleged to have set up two real estate firms. These companies were set up between 2005 and 2008. It was found that Naik's wife was one of the promoters of the real estate firms. While scrutinising the documents, the investigators found that the real estate firms had not reported any income between 2009 and 2015. Further it was also found that the Harmony Media that was set up in 2005 saw a major growth in the past few years. Naik's wife was appointed on the board in 2006 but resigned in 2013.

Zakir Naik a centric figure for every Islamic State recruit in India, abroad

The NIA while probing the money trail and the purpose for which the same was used had found that funds had been handed out for conversions. A scholarship granted to a person who later went on to join the ISIS was also probed into by the NIA. NIA officials say that the IRF had received a large amount of funds which were domestic. This would mean that these contributions were made by persons who had visited the NGO. Domestic funding would also include the money that was raised by the NGO through the programmes it conducted. This would be a very difficult trail to find, the NIA officer informed.

NIA officials pointed out that there was some confusion regarding the funds that the IRF had released to its affiliate, the Islamic International School. This grant of funds does not reflect correctly in the account books and hence needs to be probed further.