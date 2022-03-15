Girl not property to be donated, HC after man gives away 17-year-old daughter to godman

What is the grave urgency? HC on urgent hearing of Wankhede's plea on bar license

Money laundering case: HC to pronounce verdict on Nawab Malik’s plea seeking immediate release from jail

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 15: The Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case.

Malik had filed the habeas corpus plea through his lawyers Taraq Sayed and Kushal More on Monday, terming his arrest by the ED as "illegal" and result of being "a vocal critic of the misuse of Central agencies".

The minister has sought quashing of the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against him, his immediate release and a declaration that his arrest was 'illegal'.

Malik, 62, also prayed to set aside the special PMLA court's order remanding him to ED custody for eight days till March 3.

It may be recalled that Malik was arrested by the ED in an early morning swoop at his home on February 23 in an alleged money-laundering case based on the National Investigation Agency's February 3 FIR against absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

The ED has contended that Malik, allegedly in connivance with members of the Dawood gang, hatched a conspiracy to grab the ancestral property of a woman in Kurla, Goawala Compound, at a throwaway price though it was worth around Rs 300 crore.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 8:48 [IST]