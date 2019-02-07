Money laundering case: ED questions Robert Vadra for second consecutive day

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 7: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra for the second day on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case.

The team that questioned Vadra was led by a Joint Director and two Deputy Directors, said reports. He was asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate's Jaipur office on February 12.

On Wednesday (February 6), Vadra was grilled for over six hours during which investigators, reportedly, recorded his statement. Yesterday (Feb 6) was the first time Vadra appeared before any central probe agency in connection with allegations of dubious financial dealings.

Robert Vadra had sought protection from the arrest from the court on which the court granted him interim bail till February 16. Vadra has maintained that chgarges against him were politically motivated.

During Wednesday's questioning, Vadra denied owning any property in the UK or knowing the people, including arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, whom the agency is investigating. The Enforcement Directorate had alleged that Vadra is the controlling beneficiary of a property in London located at 12, Bryanston Square, said reports.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had earlier alleged at a briefing that Vadra bought 8 to 9 properties in London from the money he got as kickbacks from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

Some of the allegations against Robert Vadra:

In September 2015, the ED registered a money laundering case alleging that Robert Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat, Bikaner, which was meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers.

The Enforcement Directorate claims Mr Vadra and his associates received 'Kickbacks' in the petroleum deal signed in 2009 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

A case was filed against Mr Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in September last year for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurugram.

He has faced allegations that his company Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres of land in 2008 in Shikohpur village to DLF at a rate much higher than the prevailing rate.