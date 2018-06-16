English

Moments before terrorists killed jawan, they shot this chilling video

    The abduction of an Army jawan and his subsequent killing has sent shockwaves across the nation. 24 year old rifleman Aurangazeb's last moments were caught on video, which you can see below.

    Moments before terrorists killed jawan, they shot this chilling video

    Aurangazeb who was returning home for Eid was abducted from a private car. A few hours later, his bullet ridden body was found at Gusso village in Pulwama.

    The terrorists who released the 1.15 minute video are seen questioning the jawan. I am a rifleman and I was on duty, the jawan tells the terrorist who is not seen in the video.

    The terrorist then ask, who desecrated the body of Sameer Tiger, the Hizbul Mujahideen operative. Were you with Major Rohit Shukla, the terrorist also asks. The jawan responds by saying, " I did not desecrate the body of Sameer Tiger."

    The Indian Army paid a befitting tribute to Aurangzeb. On the same day that the jawan was killed, terrorists undertook another bloody act by killing noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari. The journalist was shot dead outside his office on Thursday. He was laid to rest on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 5:54 [IST]
