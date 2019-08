Molestation on board Rajdhani Express: Ticket examiner suspended, waiter taken off duty

New Delhi, Aug 07: A woman was allegedly molested on board the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express by a train ticket examiner and the pantry staff, prompting the railways to start an inquiry into the matter.

The ticket examiner has been suspended and the waiter has been taken off duty.

An acquaintance of the woman, who is a student, tweeted on Tuesday night, alleging that the victim was drugged by the railway staff.

"The concerned victim is a student and fears she cannot live normal life if entangled in legal hassle," she tweeted, tagging the railway minister as well as other senior officials.

The woman has already filed a complaint in the matter, the acquaintance said.

Reacting to the tweet, the IRCTC East Zone said: "We're sorry for discomfort, matter is taking necessary attention and under process. The concerned AO RNC has been directed to inquire the same and necessary action will be taken accordingly."

Divisional Railway, Ranchi, has ordered a departmental inquiry and said strict action would be taken against the accused if found guilty.