Moist ground gives electric shock to school kids, 51 admitted to hospital

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Lucknow, July 16: A bizzare incident took place at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district. Some trees in the school campus came in contact with a high-tension wire and the electricity flowed through them to the ground which was moist.

Later, nearly 60 primary school children with their teachers came to that place in bare foot. What happened then is hard to describe. The kids began screaming and running helter skelter, many failed to escape and fell unconscious, said an HT report.

The children got strong electric shock as they were bare footed while teachers escaped unhurt because they weren't required to take off their footwear, unlike the young students.

The children were rushed to nearby hospitals and the condition of the kids is said to be out of danger. 29 children are undergoing treatment at Utraula Community Health Center while 22 are being treated at private hospital, reports quoted District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh as saying.

Student dies after falling from classroom in West Bengal

Karunesh also said action had been taken against electricity department staffers for the lapse. The officer added that a contractual linesman had been sacked while another stagger responsible for upkeep of the power lines had been suspended. Also, departmental action has been ordered against the area junior engineer Priya Darshi Tiwari, report said.

Initially, the teachers did not understand what had happened. Then one of the teachers is said to have realised and she screamed that electricity from a high-tension wire has spread.

On July 9, class 9 student died and his batch mate was seriously injured after they fell through an open window of their classroom on the second floor of the school building at Fulbari near Siliguri in West Bengal.