Moin Qureshi - the man behind the recent upheaval in the CBI

New Delhi, Oct 25: What has been the immediate reason that triggered the immediate controversy between the two senior most Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official? It is being said that the controversy and dispute between the two officials is linked to the meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.

It is alleged that the number two in the CBI special director Rakesh Asthana took a bribe to the tune of Rs 3 crore from Sathish Babu Sana who is the close associate of Moin Qureshi. Similar accusation is made by Asthana against CBI director Alok Verma for taking Rs 2 crore bribe from Sana.

Also Read | Who is Moin Qureshi, the man who has come to bite the CBI again

Moin Qureshi belongs to Ramput district of Uttar Pradesh who had done his schooling from Doon School and college from St Stephens. After that he started an abattoir in Rampur and since then he had never looked back and became the biggest meat exporters of the country.

He came to limelight in 2014 when his properties were raided in by Income Tax department in Delhi and Rampur. He was alleged to be close to the Congress leaders. He was also alleged to be close to former CBI chiefs like A P Singh and Ranjit Sinha. It was last year only the CBI lodged a case against its former chief A P Singh for helping Qureshi against whom cases ranging from tax evasion to money laundering are pending.

Also Read | The war in the CBI is not between individuals, but between two groups: K Ragothaman

When Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was returning to Pakistan after attending marriage of Qureshi's daughter in 2011 he was stopped by revenue intelligence directorate general. The name of Sana came to fore in 2015 when Enforcement Directorate termed Sana to be Qureshi's associate. The special director has actually investigated the matter. Sana allegedly accepted that he bribed in that case to get relief.

Sana belongs to Hyderabad who had worked with electricity board of Andhra but now owns several companies and close to politicians cutting across the party line.