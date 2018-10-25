  • search

Moin Qureshi - the man behind the recent upheaval in the CBI

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: What has been the immediate reason that triggered the immediate controversy between the two senior most Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official? It is being said that the controversy and dispute between the two officials is linked to the meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.

    Meat Exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi
    Meat Exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi Image Courtesy: Twitter

    It is alleged that the number two in the CBI special director Rakesh Asthana took a bribe to the tune of Rs 3 crore from Sathish Babu Sana who is the close associate of Moin Qureshi. Similar accusation is made by Asthana against CBI director Alok Verma for taking Rs 2 crore bribe from Sana.

    Also Read | Who is Moin Qureshi, the man who has come to bite the CBI again

    Moin Qureshi belongs to Ramput district of Uttar Pradesh who had done his schooling from Doon School and college from St Stephens. After that he started an abattoir in Rampur and since then he had never looked back and became the biggest meat exporters of the country.

    He came to limelight in 2014 when his properties were raided in by Income Tax department in Delhi and Rampur. He was alleged to be close to the Congress leaders. He was also alleged to be close to former CBI chiefs like A P Singh and Ranjit Sinha. It was last year only the CBI lodged a case against its former chief A P Singh for helping Qureshi against whom cases ranging from tax evasion to money laundering are pending.

    Also Read | The war in the CBI is not between individuals, but between two groups: K Ragothaman

    When Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was returning to Pakistan after attending marriage of Qureshi's daughter in 2011 he was stopped by revenue intelligence directorate general. The name of Sana came to fore in 2015 when Enforcement Directorate termed Sana to be Qureshi's associate. The special director has actually investigated the matter. Sana allegedly accepted that he bribed in that case to get relief.

    Sana belongs to Hyderabad who had worked with electricity board of Andhra but now owns several companies and close to politicians cutting across the party line.

    Read more about:

    moin qureshi central bureau of investigation controversy rakesh asthana alok verma

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue