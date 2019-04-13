Moily levels serious allegation, says BJP has a tactical understanding with Pakistan

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 13: Former Karnakata chief Minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has levelled a serious allegation on the BJP and said Imran Khan's open supported to Narendra Modi shows that there is a "tactical understanding between the BJP and the Pakistan Prime Minister".

Khan had earlier said that Islamabad and New Delhi have a better chance of peace talks and settling the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has openly supported Narendra Modi as a pre-condition for talks on bilateral resolution of the Kashmir dispute which clearly shows that there is a tactical understanding between the BJP and the Pakistan Prime Minister," the Moily told PTI.

[Imran Khan's Modi 'endorsement' leaves Kashmir leaders fuming]

"Everytime the BJP comes to power, there is an escalation of hostility between India and Pakistan, it may be Kargil or attack on Indian Parliament under the Vajpayee government or Balakot and Pulwama under the current regime," he added.

A Pakistani daily had reported that Senators in Pakistan, during a session of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday, criticised Prime Minister Khan's statement, saying PM Modi is a "danger to Pakistan".

[Imran Khan warns against escalation, says ready for dialogue]

Moily, in his interview to PTI, also charged Modi with adopting a "Hitler-kind of attitude", stoking an "atmosphere of hatred in the country and thereby destroying all institutions".

Khan's support and also the suggestion that Modi would bring in better ties between the two nations indicate a secret understanding, perhaps compromising the interest of India on Kashmir, he said.

Khan's statements were latched on to by the opposition in India to target PM Modi with the Congress party on Wednesday saying Pakistan has now "officially allied" with him and a vote for him would mean a vote for the neighbouring country.