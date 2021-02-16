Mohan Bhagwat visits Mithun Chakraborty ahead of Bengal polls

YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 16: In a surprising development, Rashtriya Swamamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met actor Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence. What transpired between Bhagwat and Chakraborty could not be known, immediately.

    The meeting assumes significance as it took place just days ahead of Election Commission of India set to announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

    The meeting has triggered speculations about the actor rejoining politics. However, Chakraborty denied any such rumours.

    "I have a spiritual connection with Mohan Bhagwat. I had met him in Lucknow and later I had requested him to come to my home when he is in Mumbai," he said.

    Chakraboty had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress, after it came to power in West Bengal in the 2011 Assembly elections. The election had famously dethroned the 34-year-old Left rule.

    The actor was later nominated as Rajya Sabha member in 2014 but resigned from the membership of Rajya Sabha within two years, citing health issue.

    Chakraborty, who hails from Benga has a massive fan following in the eastern state.

    Read more about:

    mohan bhagwat mithun chakraborty West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 12:47 [IST]
    X