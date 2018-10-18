Mohan Bhagwat Vijayadashmi speech: 'Centre should bring ordinance to build Ram Mandir'

New Delhi, Oct 18: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur today, his last major address before the Lok Sabha elections next year. He demanded a law to pave the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying an organised Hindu society is the bedrock of unity and the acceptance of eternal Hindutva ethos is the "panacea" for fundamentalism.

Speaking at annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur on Thursday, Bhawat warned the anti-India forces saying that the country is strong to fight any such force. He said, "If someone musters the courage to fight then there is destruction on both sides. So, in order to maintain peace, we have to be so strong that anyone doesn't even think of harming us."

Bhagwat said the sangh has been associated with sentiments of crores of country men in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama, who is the personification of life energy of the nation and icon of upholding the dharma.

The acceptance of eternal Hindutva ethos is the panacea for fundamentalism, selfishness, unrestrained consumerism arising out of hardcore materialism and insensitivity, he said.

"Temple construction is necessary from self-esteem point of view; it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness," he said.

Referring to the recent controversy over "urban Naxals" , Mohan Bhagwat says Maoism has always been urban. The RSS chief questions if social media campaigns against India are being fuelled from Pakistan or US. He also alleges that some forces are trying to get political mileage out of such campaigns.

RSS chief, in his last speech before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said that the constitution given to this country by Baba Ambedkar should be read thoroughly. "Ambedkar said what we did to throw Britishers out of country we shouldn't continue doing anywhere, he considered also satyagrah incorrect," Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat also spoken about the Sabarimala temple row in his Vijayadashami speech, saying devotees should have been consulted before the SC verdict on women's entry was implanted.

In Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is conducting this year's annual "Vijaya Dashami" function where Nobel Prize winner and social activist Kailash Satyarthi is the chief guest. This is seen as Bhagwat's last major address before the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Vijaya Dashami programme and the RSS chief's speech are among the most important events in the organisation's annual calendar.