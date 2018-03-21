Mohan Bhagwat is not on social media: Know why?

The reason given by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for not being on the social media is that such platforms can make people "egoist" and "self-centric". Bhagwat, in an interview with Organiser and Panchjanya, called social media "useful instruments" that should be used as per their utility.

"While doing so we should also understand their limitations and side-effects as well. They can make you egoist and self-centric," he said.

He said posts on social media, referring to Facebook and Twitter, lead to misunderstandings, adding that several people had to delete their posts because of it.

"Social media means me, my, mine and I have to express my opinion on each and everything," he added.

The RSS chief said people are in a hurry to post their opinion without "waiting for a collective opinion".

RSS has a Facebook page and a Twitter account but Bhagwat does not have a personal social media account. He also sees social media as a platform for "self-projection", which, according to him, makes an individual self-centric.

