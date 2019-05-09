  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi's recent statements show he is 'cracking under pressure': Rahul

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements and interviews show that he is "cracking under pressure".

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    Modi is right to be nervous about the election results, Gandhi said on Twitter "Dear Modi, your recent statements, interviews and videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under pressure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results," the Congress president said.

    The Congress, which was decimated in the 2014 general election, is engaged in a bitter fight with the BJP as it seeks to revive its fortunes and dislodge the saffron party from power.

    Earlier today, in a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bina district, Rahul said that the Prime Minister has nothing to say on his government's performance and hence keeps talking about what happened in the past.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also stepped up her attack on Modi saying she had never seen a 'more coward' and 'weak' prime minister than him.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue