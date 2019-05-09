Modi's recent statements show he is 'cracking under pressure': Rahul

By PTI

New Delhi, May 09: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements and interviews show that he is "cracking under pressure".

Modi is right to be nervous about the election results, Gandhi said on Twitter "Dear Modi, your recent statements, interviews and videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under pressure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results," the Congress president said.

The Congress, which was decimated in the 2014 general election, is engaged in a bitter fight with the BJP as it seeks to revive its fortunes and dislodge the saffron party from power.

Earlier today, in a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bina district, Rahul said that the Prime Minister has nothing to say on his government's performance and hence keeps talking about what happened in the past.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also stepped up her attack on Modi saying she had never seen a 'more coward' and 'weak' prime minister than him.

