Modi’s ‘game changer’ Ayushman Bharat health scheme hits a wall in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sept 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme is a 'game changer' but in one of the poll-bound states ruled by his own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the scheme has run into the wall. According to a report in Naidunia, Chhattisgarh state's 500 private hospitals have decided not to go ahead with the scheme. It has been reported that in almost all these hospitals, patients arriving with the scheme's smart cards from Monday, September 24, will either be turned away or be asked to deposit money to get treatment.

The report said the patients' parties will have to face a lot of inconvenience after the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hospital Board took the decision. The state department was yet to come up with any talks on the matter after the IMA announced its decision. Treatment under the scheme will be available only in government hospitals at the moment.

IMA state president Ashok Tripathi said all work was being stopped as he cited eight problems that came up with the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state since September 16.

State's Health Director R Prasanna said the scheme is a central one and whatever it could do it has done. He said talks were held with IMA, Hospital Board and more talks will be held if the work was stopped, Naidunia reported.

The main reason which has made the doctors take such step is the low package rate and they want it to be higher.

On Sunday, September 23, officials from the IMA, Hospital Board and hospitals were invited to the Ayushman Bharat scheme programme at Raipur New Circuit House. Chief Minister Raman Singh and state Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar was also present on the occasion. Nobody turned up apart from Tripathi and some doctors from a private hospital but even they left mid way into the event.

Among other reasons that have made the hospital authorities hesitant over the health scheme are: time-taking software which creates inconvenience during discharging patients which also leads to non-payment at times; the fact that small hospitals have not been included and also difficulty in finding Ayushman Mitras, the report added.