Modi's doppelganger doesn't promise 'Achche Din' in Chhattisgarh

Abhinandan Pathak

But his uncanny similarities end here as he "achche din nahin ayenge". He is Abhinandan Pathak, a Congress campaigner in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Abhinandan Pathak is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Pathak says he was disillusioned with the prime minister and decided to campaign against the BJP is elections.

Pathak recently told the Times of India that though he has a high regard for the prime minister, his government has failed to keep its words and hence would campaign against the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pathak even said that he had to bear the brunt of people's dissent against Modi often is often cursed and even beaten.

Political background

Before taking the plunge in Chhattisgarh campaign, Abhinandan Pathak met with UP Congress chief Raj Babbar to seek permission to join the party in election campaigns. Pathak is not just a look-alike, he does have a political background. He was the BJP-led NDA constituent Republican Party of India (Athawale) as its state vice-president for Uttar Pradesh till he joined the Congress in October.

Abhinandan Pathak with Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met with Patah during his campaign and shared the picture on his Instagram account. Pathak has campaigned in the region at a time Modi himself scheduled to address a rally in Jagdalpur.

PM Narendra Modi

Pathak has always used his similarities in appearance to his advantage by targetting PM Modi and mimicking his style mocking the promise of 'good days' and depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of every Indian after retrieving black money stashed abroad.