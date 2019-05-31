For Quick Alerts
Modi’s core team and top ten ministers
India
New Delhi, May 31: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the second term on Thursday. Along with him several other leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh were also sworn in.
The BJP leaders and allies were sworn in terms of seniority. After Modi the next to be sworn in was Rajnath Singh, followed by Amit Shah. Here are the top ten ministers in the Modi Cabinet 2.0.
- Rajnath Singh: Outgoing home minister
- Amit Shah: Sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Nitin Gadkari: Outgoing surface transport minister
- Sadanand Gowda: Outgoing Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
- Nirmala Sitharaman: Outgoing Defence Minister
- Ram Vilas Paswan: Outgoing consumer affairs minister
- Ravi Shankar Prasad: Outgoing law minister
- S Jaishankar: Former Foreign secretary
- Piyush Goyal: Outgoing Railways minister
- Smriti Irani: Outgoing textiles minister