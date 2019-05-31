Modi’s core team and top ten ministers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the second term on Thursday. Along with him several other leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh were also sworn in.

The BJP leaders and allies were sworn in terms of seniority. After Modi the next to be sworn in was Rajnath Singh, followed by Amit Shah. Here are the top ten ministers in the Modi Cabinet 2.0.

Rajnath Singh: Outgoing home minister

Amit Shah: Sworn in as Cabinet Minister

Nitin Gadkari: Outgoing surface transport minister

Sadanand Gowda: Outgoing Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Outgoing Defence Minister

Ram Vilas Paswan: Outgoing consumer affairs minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Outgoing law minister

S Jaishankar: Former Foreign secretary

Piyush Goyal: Outgoing Railways minister

Smriti Irani: Outgoing textiles minister