Modi’s action plan Bengal: Wipe out JMB-ISIS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 01: An emir for the Islamic State in Bengal and the growing menace of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh in the region bordering Bangladesh. The concerns on security along the Bengal-Bangladesh border is very high and the new dispensation will focus heavily on it.

Recent assessments done by the intelligence agencies accessed by OneIndia suggest that the JMB has been growing at a rapid pace. The modus operandi clearly suggests that the cadres of the JMB are radicalising youth from a very age onwards and getting them battle ready.

Top officials in Delhi say that it was in 2016 itself that the Islamic State entered into an understanding with the JMB. For sometime, the JMB which is well versed with the region has been acting as a sleeper cell for the ISIS. The Dhaka cafe attack was found to be ISIS inspired, but undertaken by the JMB.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan at PM Modi's first cabinet meeting

A probe by the NIA too found that the ISIS operatives were in close touch with operatives of the JMB. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the ISIS tapped the JMB due the large network the group has in Bangladesh and India. The ISIS inspires and funds the attacks to be carried out by the JMB. It is a worrisome situation as the network of the JMB is deeply infested in India, the IB says.

The extent of the network laid out by the JMB was witnessed after the Burdhwan blast probe. Nearly 500 of its operatives were active in Bengal and Assam, the probe found.

Post the Burdwan incident in 2014, there was a lull in the operations of the JMB. However it kept most of its ideological wings active and continue with its propaganda. It has been found that the ideology that the JMB was spreading was very similar to the one preached by the ISIS.

Officers say that the situation in Bengal has been a calamitous one. There are nearly 3 crore illegal Bangladeshis, who have become easy targets for the JMB and ISIS, who use them as foot soldiers and also logistic providers.

Modi Govt 2.0 to present Budget on July 5, Parliament session to begin from June 17

To understand how deeply infested the problem is, one must remember that in 1993 the Research and Analysis Wing had undertaken a dare-devil operation in Bangladesh. The plan was to immobilise targets of the Jamaat-e-Islami. The operation largely dealt with stopping the Jamaat from undertaking a major operation in which involved infiltrating Bangladeshis into India with a motive of creating a Greater East Pakistan. The R&AW had an estimate that there were 3 crore illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengal of which 1.2 crore moved to other parts of the country. The situation in Bengal is more calamitous, when compared to the rest of the states, officers point out.

Officers part of that operation say that from time to time attempts had been made by various parties to enumerate the illegal Bangladeshis. Several meetings have been held in the past to discuss this issue, but every time it was put saying, ' now is not the time.' There were a number of reports in the Home Ministry which have been buried right from the beginning.