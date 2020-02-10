  • search
    Modiji's CAA, Pakistan talk to divert attention from key issues, says MP CM Kamal Nath

    Sagar (MP), Feb 10: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is now talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Pakistan to divert people's attention from the issues of unemployment and rising farmer suicides.

    He was addressing a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas.

    
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

    Nath alleged that under the Modi regime, unemployment and cases of farmer suicides have gone up.

    Would have been good if PM Modi suggested any 'aasan' for unemployed youngsters: Akhilesh

    "Now, he (Modi) does not talk about farmers and youths. He is now talking about the CAA and Pakistan to divert people's attention from these issues," the chief minister said.

    "But people of the country have understood his gimmicks...There is a lot of difference between running a country and giving hollow talk," he added.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 10th, 2020

      Nath also alleged that more industries have been shut down than they were opened during the 15-year-long rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

      "Whereas the confidence of investors in the state has gone up under the present (Congress) government," he claimed.

      PM Modi defends NPR, CAA in Rajya Sabha, slams Opposition for spreading 'misinformation’

      Nath also assured that in the second phase, his government would waive farm loans of up to Rs two lakh of the remaining farmers in the state. Before his address, he launched various development works worth Rs 3,000 crore.

      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 9:36 [IST]
