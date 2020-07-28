Modiji wanted to ban PUBG, but realised youths will then raise voice on jobs, unemployment: Congress

New Delhi, July 28: Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wanted to ban PUBG, a popular online game, but then realised that if the youth stops playing the game, they will raise their voice about unemployment.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Manu said, "Modiji really wanted to ban PubG but realized that if the youth do not have the distractions of the fantasy world, they will ask for real world things like jobs and that will be an issue."

Recently, it was said that India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month.

The banned clones are TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live Lite, among others.

According to reports, the government has prepared a list of 250 apps that are under the watch. This list includes the popular online game PUBG.

PUBG is a game developed by a South Korean company, but has major investments from the Chinese company Tencent.

With the massive popularity of PUBG in India and its links with Chinese companies, the game has come under the scanner amid the ongoing tension between India and China.

However, it can be seen that PUBG is not among those apps that have already been banned in India. Earlier, the government took a decision and banned TikTok, ShareIt and other hugely popular apps used in India following the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops.