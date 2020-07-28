YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modiji wanted to ban PUBG, but realised youth will then raise voice on jobs, unemployment: Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wanted to ban PUBG, a popular online game, but then realised that if the youth stops playing the game, they will raise their voice about unemployment.

    Abhishek

    Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Manu said, "Modiji really wanted to ban PubG but realized that if the youth do not have the distractions of the fantasy world, they will ask for real world things like jobs and that will be an issue."

    The Congress Party: The Crisis Within Requires Deep Introspection

    Recently, it was said that India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month.

    The banned clones are TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live Lite, among others.

    According to reports, the government has prepared a list of 250 apps that are under the watch. This list includes the popular online game PUBG.

    As a politician, I cannot keep quiet, says Rahul Gandhi on Chinese presence on Indian soil

      Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News

      PUBG is a game developed by a South Korean company, but has major investments from the Chinese company Tencent.

      With the massive popularity of PUBG in India and its links with Chinese companies, the game has come under the scanner amid the ongoing tension between India and China.

      However, it can be seen that PUBG is not among those apps that have already been banned in India. Earlier, the government took a decision and banned TikTok, ShareIt and other hugely popular apps used in India following the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

      More VIDEO GAMES News

      Read more about:

      video games congress narendra modi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue