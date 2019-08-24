#ModiHaiToMandiHai: Twitterrati blames Modi Govt for slowdown in economy

New Delhi, Aug 24: After the economic slowdown made the headlines over the last few weeksthe Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a series of measure to give a much needed stimulus to the economy. Along with this she also announced many steps that the government would take across sectors to boost economic growth.

Earlier, Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said India is headed for an economic slowdown and accused the Modi government of leaving the economy in dire straits due to its "lack of economic vision".

The strongest admission came on Thursday when NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said, "Nobody had faced this sort of situation in the last 70 years where entire financial system was under threat."

The news of economic slowdown spread like a wild fire, twitteraties started pouring comments and posting their views over this serious issue.

Some blamed Modi Government and demonetisation for this fall in India's financial crisis.

See what people tweeted :

Public:- Where are the jobs, Modi ji

Modi ji:- you’re anti National



Public:- Where is the black Money Modi ji

Modi ji:- you’re anti National



Media:- We should blame Nehru for every problems

Modi ji:- that’s my boy, well done.

#ModiHaiToMandiHai pic.twitter.com/m6FcqfALoR — Saddam Yawar (@ShayarSaddam) August 24, 2019

On Friday, the FM's announcements came at a time when ratings agency Moody's recently lowered India's GDP growth forecast to 6.2 percent from 6.8 percent for 2019.

#EconomyGoneBJPMaun #ModiHaiToMandiHai



Mr. @narendramodi We need jobs.



When you were not in power, you trolled Congress regarding this..



But now you are in power since 5 years+ But you have not done with anything.



If you will not solve this...Then forget about 2024 Election. pic.twitter.com/r5LysgKqhK — Sidhant Pradhan (@Er_Sidhu_EEE) August 23, 2019

GDP-2.972 trillion(dollar)

GDP per capita Rank-142

China

GDP-14.2 trillion(dollar)

GDP per capita rank-67

America

GDP-21.3 trillion(dollar)

GDP per capita rank-8@nsitharaman why you are fooling people of india?

Just stop this all thing.#ModiLeDuba #ModiHaiToMandiHai pic.twitter.com/eXwPoiWYpF — Rohan Pandey (@Rohan__7) August 24, 2019

#ModiHaiToMandiHai

This day was already predicted by MMS during demonetisation but who cares every wants to fight pak and happy with fake gdp growth rate shown by bjp pic.twitter.com/ZxjIbsQJZA — jitendra yadav (@imjitendra93) August 24, 2019

In past 5 years & 3 months

🔻Growth has plunged

🔻Exports have been butchered

🔻Investment killed

🔻Banking System Paralysed

🔻Jobs have been usurped!

What else is left to do ?



मंदी के इस दौर मे ,,,,,,,,,,

रोज़गार की इच्छा बिल्कुल न करें। #ModiHaiToMandiHai pic.twitter.com/kZ7ks7Zfzt — Sheikh Al Hussain (@sheikhalhussain) August 23, 2019

Rupee is the worst performing currency in Asia - that is the legacy of BJP's economic policies. #EconomyGoneBJPMaun #ModiHaiToMandiHaipic.twitter.com/aS80R3uY19 — Sanjeev Saharan #WithRG (@Sanjeev_withRG) August 23, 2019

The former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan also has called slowdown in the economy "very worrisome" and said the government needs to fix the immediate problems in power and non-bank financial sectors and come out with a new set of reforms to energise private sector to invest, earilier this month.