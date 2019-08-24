  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #ModiHaiToMandiHai: Twitterrati blames Modi Govt for slowdown in economy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: After the economic slowdown made the headlines over the last few weeksthe Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a series of measure to give a much needed stimulus to the economy. Along with this she also announced many steps that the government would take across sectors to boost economic growth.

    Twitterrati blames Modi Govt for slowdown in economy
    Twitterrati blames Modi Govt for slowdown in economy

    Earlier, Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said India is headed for an economic slowdown and accused the Modi government of leaving the economy in dire straits due to its "lack of economic vision".

    The strongest admission came on Thursday when NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said, "Nobody had faced this sort of situation in the last 70 years where entire financial system was under threat."

    Banks to pass-on Repo Rate cut benefits to customers: FM; EMIs, Auto loans to become cheaper

    The news of economic slowdown spread like a wild fire, twitteraties started pouring comments and posting their views over this serious issue.

    Some blamed Modi Government and demonetisation for this fall in India's financial crisis.

    See what people tweeted :

    On Friday, the FM's announcements came at a time when ratings agency Moody's recently lowered India's GDP growth forecast to 6.2 percent from 6.8 percent for 2019.

    The former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan also has called slowdown in the economy "very worrisome" and said the government needs to fix the immediate problems in power and non-bank financial sectors and come out with a new set of reforms to energise private sector to invest, earilier this month.

    More ECONOMIC News

    Read more about:

    economic modi government niti aayog manmohan singh nirmala sitharaman india economy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue