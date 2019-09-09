MODIfied100: A dream run on security and how some of the boldest decisions were taken

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah used the hashtag MODIfied100 to speak about the achievements of the union government on the security front."Modi govt is synonymous with national security, development & welfare of the poor," Shah said in a series of tweets.

The past 100 days have been eventful in a lot of respects. There were some key decisions that were made on the security front, that also included the passing of the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Another crucial decision that the government was to give more teeth to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision to amend the NIA Act meant that India's premier terror investigating agency got more teeth.

With several intelligence reports suggesting that crime and terror are moving more towards the cyberspace, the amendment now allows the NIA to probe cases of cybercrime. The amendment further allows the NIA to probe cases relating to human trafficking.

The amendment to the UAPA was also another major move on the security front. The amendment to Schedule 4 of the UAPA allows the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terrorist links as a terrorist. Previously, only organisations were designated as terrorist organisations.

Recently, India designated Azhar and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief as terrorists under the new anti-terror law. Both became the first two individuals to be banned under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Under the amended act, an individual can be designated as a terrorist. The government can impose a travel ban, seize passports and also confiscate their properties under the amended version of the act.

In addition to strengthening agencies probing terror, the NIA, CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have dug deeper in cases of terror funding. The cases against the separatists, in particular, have progressed fast and funds have been squeezed. The likes of Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi have been taken into custody. The agencies probing these cases made it clear that funds were being pumped in by Pakistan through various countries. The same in turn reached the separatists, who in turn diverted the money to create unrest and also sponsor terrorists in the Valley. Not to forget they even diverted a large chunk to fund their lavish lifestyles.

The biggest decision taken in the past 100 days was, however, relating to Article 370. The abrogation of the article that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was one of the boldest decisions of this government.

It required a lot of resolve and plenty of planning on the security front before such a decision could be taken.

Shah said, "within 100 days of Modi 2.0, PM Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years."

The home minister said whether it was the decision to "remove Article 370, Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaq or strengthening nation's security apparatus by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, all these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi's decisive leadership".

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the historic 100 days of Modi 2.0.

"I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation," he said.