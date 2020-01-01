Modi zindabad Vs CAA down down: Anti-CAA protesters bring in New Year with national anthem

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 01: A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the Citizenship Act at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Year's eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spectacle curiously.

As the anti-CAA group descended on the popular movie theatre complex with placards revealing their leanings, and began singing " hum honge kaamyab ekdin", they were greeted with slogans like "Modi zindabad, CAA zindabad" from two groups among movie-goers.

The anti-CAA group included social activist Shabnam Hashmi and advocate Vrinda Grover among them.

Govt mulls making process of granting citizenship under CAA online to bypass states

Facing opposition, the anti-CAA protestors changed tack and began singing the national anthem. It prompted the pro-CAA group to begin chanting "Bharat mata ki jai!"

As the unusual spectacle unfolded in the cineplex, a platoon of around 15 policemen stationed nearby, watched the two groups a trifle curiously.

Asked about their deployment inside a mall where citizens were celebrating New Year's eve, a constable on duty said, "We are here for the New Year Eve celebration bandobast, not to keep watch on protesters."

As the protestors started shouting "NRC down down, NRC Bharat chhoro", another group of citizens began shouting, "Ram nam satya hai" to disrupt protesters.

At this the policemen made a mild intervention and tried to diffuse the situation and disperse pro-CAA proponents. The anti-CAA protesters, however, continued to face disruptions from among some groups of mall visitors.

No untoward incidents, however, occurred as the two sides stuck to making their points peacefully for nearly an hour after which the anti-CAA group wound up their protests.

Amid the rival protests, advocate Grover said, "We selected this spot (PVR Saket) because we want to take our protests to each part of the city. Today, several taxi drivers too joined us and supported us."

CAA Protests: Property worth Rs 80cr damaged, recovery to be made from 'rioters'

Social activist Hashmi added, "The idea was to protest silently and artistically. We encouraged people to sing songs and read important points on NRC and CAA. We explained the impact to all and also distributed pamphlets".

As soon as the protestors left the venue, the policemen, who had earlier claimed they were deployed for "New Year's Eve" security, also left the spot.