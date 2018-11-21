Modi, Yogi in maximum demand from BJP while Rahul from Congress; Sonia may address 4 rallies

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. So the state BJP is trying to get some more rallies of these leaders in the state. On the other hand national president of the Congress Rahul Gandhi is maximum in demand in the state who is likely to address at least two rallies in every region of the state.

It was decided that Modi will address 10 rallies in the state while Yogi will be addressing 21 rallies in the state besides party president Amit Shah and chief minister of the state Vasundhara Raje addressing sizable number of rallies. The party is planning to project Yogi as the main face of the party in Rajasthan. Campaign drive of the BJP will focus around these leaders. Shah started his campaign with road show in Jaipur and Bikaner on November 21 and after that Modi and Yogi will take the election campaign ahead.

The PM will have his meetings at Hanumangarh, Sikar, Nagore, Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, Kota and one or two more places while Amit Shah will address 12 rallies at places like Badmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Dungerpur, Ding Kumher, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Nawalgarh, Sujangarh et al. Yogi Adityanath will have 21 rallies in the state.

Rahul Gandhi is the biggest start campaigner for Congress in the state and the party has already made it clear that Rahul will be the face of the party in the state as the party does not want to project any face in the state. He will be addressing over a dozen of rallies in the state. He will address at least two rallies in every region. Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Wasnik are camping in Jaipur and they will give the final touch to election campaigning in consultation with senior leaders of the party.

Congress spokesperson Satyendra Singh said that the election campaign will start after the last date of withdrawal of nomination is over. Programmes of the leaders will be fixed as per the demands made by the candidates. Rahul will start his rally from Udaipur region and he will also address a big rally in Jhalrapatan where Manvendra Singh is challenging the CM. Former party president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also in the list of star campaigners. There is a possibility that Sonia Gandhi may address rallies at Jodhpur, Udaipur, Alwar and Sikar.