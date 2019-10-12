  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi-Xi arrive for 'one-to-one' talk at Fisherman's Cove in 'eco-friendly' e-cart

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the second consecutive today. The 'one-to-one' meeting between the two leaders was held at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort in Kovalam.

    Kovalam's Fisherman's Cove was decked up for this crucial meeting. After 'one to one' talk, both sides will hold official delegation-level talks after which there would be lunch and Xi Jinping will leave for Nepal. Both sides are likely to issue separate press statements.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fishermans Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram (Image -MEA/Twitter)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram (Image -MEA/Twitter)

    "Day 2 of the Informal Summit ...PM @narendramodi received Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume their conversation. An eco-friendly ride to 'Machan' at Taj Fisherman's Cove for another round of 'one-on-one' meeting followed by delegation-level talks and lunch. #ChennaiConnect," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

    After formally welcoming President Xi on his third visit to India and showing him the historical sites of Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi hosted a spectacular cultural performance for the Chinese side on Friday evening. PM held hectic rounds of diplomatic parleys and engagements lasting for almost three hours with the Chinese delegation over dinner and beyond.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed the issues of terrorism and radicalisation. Both leaders are said to have interacted for nearly five hours in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

    [Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plugging at a beach in Mamallapuram]

    Then in the evening, the two leaders held a two-and-half-hour conversation over dinner during which they discussed a range of issues, including on their respective national visions and governance priorities, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said at a late evening press conference.

    More XI JINPING News

    Read more about:

    xi jinping narendra modi china tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue