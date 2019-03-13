Modi writes blog, lists 4 requests for a stronger democracy ahead of 2019 elections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached out to the young voters of India with a blog on his website about how to register their names ahead of the polls.

Modi shared 'Four requests for Democracy' from appealing to the eligible young voter to register for voting to encouraging the people to spread awareness about the importance to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The PM recalled that in the last few elections, various states and at the Centre, had witnessed record a turnout.

Here's the blog:

Four Requests For Democracy

In less than a month, the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will commence.

Voting is among our prime duties.

A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country's dreams and aspirations.

Let us create an environment where getting one's voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration.

There should also be an environment where not voting causes great anguish.

Would you want a situation where something happens in the country that you disapprove of and you are forced to think - because I did not go vote that day, this unfortunate situation has arisen and the nation is suffering.

Spare yourself from that regret and go vote!

Today, I have the following requests to you all-

(1) Register now:

Give your voter card a place of pride in your life.

Get registered as voters, (if you have not already) at the earliest.

You can apply either online, on www.nvsp.in, or through the BLOs of your respective polling stations or at the electoral registration office.

The 2019 elections are special because for the first time those born in the 21st century will be able to cast their votes. I hope all eligible youngsters who have not registered to vote will do so and enrich our democracy by voting.

(2) Check thoroughly:

Revisit the electoral rolls and check whether your name is there.

Visit the websites of your respective state election offices and check the electoral rolls.

If your name is missing, raise it with the relevant authorities and if you have shifted residence, ensure that your name shifts to the voter rolls of your new place of stay.

Updating of rolls will continue till the last day of filing of nominations in your particular constituency. However, do not wait for the last moments and so, the earlier, the better.

(3) Plan well:

The poll schedule is already out, giving you ample time to plan your summer schedule. Try to be there on the day of voting. If you are planning a summer holiday, plan it before or after the polling date.

If for some reason, your place of work and place of vote differ, make the effort to go and vote. Take that one day off for the future of our nation!

(4) Mobilise others:

Call upon your family, friends and colleagues to vote.

Motivate and, if need be, force them to venture out and exercise their franchise on polling day.

Higher voting means a stronger democracy and a stronger democracy means a developed India!

Continuing this encouraging trend, I urge my fellow Indians to vote in record numbers in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

I particularly call upon influencers from all fields, including politics, industry, sports, films and other walks of life to take the lead in spreading voter awareness and value of high voting.

May these elections witness the highest ever turnout in the history of Indian elections!