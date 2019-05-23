Modi won’t stake claim to form government today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: The outgoing union cabinet would meet on Friday evening. The outgoing cabinet and council of ministers would meet to recommend dissolution of the House.

Meanwhile sources say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not meet the President today to stake a claim to form the government. The date and time of the same is yet to be fixed.

Once, he meets with the President, the date of the swearing in ceremony would be decided. He is most likely to be sworn in on May 29.

The BJP registered a mammoth win in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP was leading in nearly 305 seats and the NDA in 355. In another development Modi has removed Chowkidar from his Twitter handle. Chowkidar was used by Modi during the election campaign and the same was followed by all the BJP leaders and supporters.