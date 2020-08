Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Watch: PM Modi’s touching tribute Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor turned 52 on Sunday. He thanked the prime minister for his warm wishes.