  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Modi vs chaos’: Jaitley hits out at Opposition’s ‘sham unity arithmetic’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday attacked those who are spreading negative "anti-Modi agenda" before the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley
    Union Minister Arun Jaitley

    "Every General Election has its own script. The script is dictated by the prevailing political environment in the country. The nature of the political battle for 2019 is unfolding itself. India's opposition has a two-fold strategy, firstly, negative anti-Modi agenda and secondly, to combine as many political groups together so as to take the best advantage of the electoral arithmetic," he wrote.

    "A negative campaign works when there is a strong anti-incumbency either against the Government or against the leader. Anti-incumbency is a process by which the Government of the day loses an election and the opposition wins by default. Unhappy people vote a Government out. When there is a comfort level with the Government and its leader, a set of more satisfied people vote a Government back," he added.

    "People are more intelligent than what politicians may think. They never choose chaos as an option. Aspirational society never commits collective suicide as they do not suffer from a Lemming Syndrome. People want a 5 Year Government, not a 6 Month one," Jaitley asserted in his latest blog titled 'Agenda for 2019 - Modi Vs. Chaos'.

    Also Read | Opposition alliance: It won't help if there is no PM face & alternative vision

    "The opposition is making Prime Minister Modi's continuation in office as a key political issue. We in BJP welcome this agenda being set by the opposition," Jaitley said.

    Jaitley said that the anti-Modi campaign is bound to fail as the level of satisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very high.

    "If that weren't so, where was the need for multiple disparate forces to come together against him? It is only the fear of his popularity and comeback that is bringing them together. The Prime Minister remains by far the most popular, decisive and dynamic leader of the present set of politicians," he said.

    Taking a dig at the recent Oppn's mega rally in Kolkata, he said that the rally was significant since the opposition politics has thrown up four desirous Prime Ministers wishing to challenge Prime Minister Modi and out of four three contenders were missing in the rally. "Besides Mamata Banerjee, the other three - Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and KCR were significantly absent in Kolkata," he added.

    "Two-third of those on stage were those who in the past have worked with the BJP. Some octogenarians reached Kolkata to satisfy their late-life ambitions. There was not a single speech reflecting the positive idea which the leaders proposed for the future. Negativism was writ large in their approach," he said.

    "People are more intelligent than what politicians may think. They never choose chaos as an option. Aspirational society never commits collective suicide as they do not suffer from a Lemming Syndrome. People want a 5 Year Government, not a 6 Month one," Jaitley.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections grand alliance arun jaitley

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue