Modi vs Bush: Comparing the reactions to a major terror strike

The Congress party levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking what was he doing when CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. They alleged that the terror attack occurred at 3.10 pm, while PM Modi continued shooting a "promotional film" with Discovery Channel until 6.40 pm.

The opposition's criticism for the delayed reaction seems justified because PM Modi sent out the first tweet at 6:46 PM and the second one at 6:48 PM on February 14 after the attack. As the reaction to the major tragedy has become a big issue in India, it is apt to recall how the then US President George W Bush had reacted to the 9/11 attacks.

It may be recalled that Bush did not cancel his plan to visit the Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, after he received a message that a jet had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 am on September 11, 2002. He continued with his pre-arranged trip to the school to promote a new education bill. He watched news footage of the first plane crashing into the tower being played on the school's television screens.

At 9:06 a.m. the White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispered in the President's ear that the World Trade Center had been hit by a second airplane and that the nation was under attack. 'Bush appeared momentarily stricken', as reported by History Channel 'yet maintained his composure' and continued to listening to the children read aloud for an additional eight to nine minutes.

Bush explained in a White House press conference, a week later, his reaction that fateful morning was one of slowly comprehending shock: "I'm sitting in the midst of a classroom with little kids, listening to a children's story and I realize I'm the Commander in Chief and the country has just come under attack."

After the photo opportunity, Bush was escorted into an empty classroom, where he watched the updated news reports of the attacks and consulted with Vice President Dick Cheney and New York Governor George Pataki by phone. Still on the school grounds at 9:29 a.m., Bush made his first of several live announcements that day regarding the unfolding tragedy. In all, within 43 minutes President Bush made his first announcement regarding the 9/11 attack.

NDTV quoted government sources that there was a 25-minute delay in informing him because of bad weather and poor network coverage. They said PM Modi tried returning to Delhi soon afterwards, but was late that night due to weather conditions.

Now, this gave the Congress a solid reason to question the leadership, but the BJP denied the allegations.