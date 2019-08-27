Modi visits Arun Jaitley’s residence, offers condolences to family

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Arun Jaitley and paid condolences.

He met with the family members and offered his condolences. Earlier the Prime Minister's Office had that Modi will visit the residence of Arun Jaitley and pay tributes and extend condolences to the family at 11 am.

Modi was unable to attend the funeral of the late leader as he was away attending the G-7 Summit.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, Modi got emotional while recalling his long-term association with Jaitley.

Speaking at Bahrain, Modi said that he cannot imagine that he was so far way, while his dear friend has gone away forever.

Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was 66. He was admitted there on August 9.

"I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former defence minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my dear friend Arun went away," Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing the Indian community at the National Stadium, Modi became emotional while recalling his decades-old friendship with Jaitley.

"At a time at a time when people are celebrating janmashtami, I am mourning the death of my friend Arun," Modi said, amid silence in the audience. The Prime Minister said he was bound by his duty on one side and on one side his heart was full of emotions.

On Monday, Modi left for Delhi after attending the G-7 Summit in this French town where he also held bilateral talks with a number of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, and spoke on issues like climate change and digital transformation.