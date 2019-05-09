  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi visited Tiger Hill during Kargil War: Ex-Army officer

    By PTI
    |

    Shimla, May 09: A Kargil War veteran on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Tiger Hill a day after it was recaptured during the conflict to "boost" the morale of the Army.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    Brigadier (retired) Khushal Thakur, who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said Modi's visit to the Tiger Hill showed his "concern" about national security even when he was not holding any official post.

    Modi was then neither prime minister nor Gujarat chief minister when he visited the strategic peak on July 5 in 1999, a day after it had been recaptured, Thakur, who was the commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers that recaptured the strategic peaks during the conflict, told reporters here.

    Rajiv was not holidaying onboard INS Viraat: Navy veterans counters Modi's charge

    At that time, Modi was the incharge of the Himachal Pradesh BJP, Thakur said. The BJP leader claimed that the country witnessed a "paradigm" shift in its national security and foreign policy during Modi's five-year tenure, adding that the saffron party's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism was "proved" through surgical and air strikes.

    Thakur said 52 soldiers of Himachal Pradesh laid down their lives during the Kargil War and two received Param Vir Chakras, the country's highest military award, he added.

    He said the issue of creating a Himachal Regiment would be taken up with the Centre. Efforts will be made to increase the quota for the state's youth in the Army by making suitable changes in the existing recruitable male population (RMP) formula, he added.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAJIV GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rajiv gandhi ins

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue