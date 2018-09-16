Modi to visit Odisha on Sep 22, to hold rallies, launch various projects

New Delhi, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 22. He will hold 2 rallies & will launch various projects.

Modi will arrive at the newly built second airport of the state at Jharsuguda in a special aircraft from New Delhi on the day and dedicate the airport to the nation on that day, the union tribal union affairs minister said after inspecting the facilities at the new airport.

The Jharsuguda airport has been built over an area of 909.22 acres at a cost of Rs 175 crore, of which the state government has contributed Rs 50 crore, officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to name Jharsuguda Airport after renowned freedom fighter of Veer Surendra Sai.