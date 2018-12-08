Home News India 'Mr 36 has no shame': Rahul targets Modi over army officer's comment on surgical strikes

New Delhi, Dec 8: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the Army's 2016 surgical strike for political gain, got a booster shot with Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda saying the "overhype" of the strikes did not help the military.

"Spoken like a true soldier General. India is so proud of you. Mr 36 has absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset. He used the surgical strikes for political capital and the Rafale deal to increase Anil Ambani's real capital by 30,000 Cr (sic)," Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted.

Lt Gen (retd) Hooda, who was the Northern Army Commander in September 2016 when Indian troops carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads along the Line of Control, had also said that it was natural to have initial euphoria about the success but the constant maintenance of hype around the military operation was unwarranted.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala thanked Lt Gen (retd) Hooda for "exposing the petty politicisation by PM Modi".

"No one can use the valour & sacrifice of our brave soldiers to score cheap political points Modiji is squarely guilty of compromising National Security & Strategic Interests by unwarranted chest thumping!" he wrote on Twitter.