Modi urges young voters to cast their votes in record numbers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: As the country went to polls in the fifth phase of the national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged young voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,"Requesting all those voting in today's fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers."

Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers.



A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future.



I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.

Modi will go down this year with Rafale taint: Sidhu

Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.