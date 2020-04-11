  • search
    Modi urged to talk to Trump to prevent job losses of Indians holding H-1B visa

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Congress urged the Modi government to talk to the Trump administration to prevent job losses of Indians holding H-1B visa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after compromising the "India First" policy in the HCQ drug climb-down, the government is again failing to secure the safety and livelihood of Indians in the US.

    "Time for the prime minister to ensure that our soft power of 'Namaste Trump' converts into fair treatment of H-1B visa holders in the US," Surjewala said, noting that the US has put Americans on a temporary paid leave or allowed them to work for reduced hours in the wake of the pandemic.

    But "the sword of H-1B visa job terminations" looms large over an estimated 75,000 Indians, with the United States giving them only a 60-day period to find a new job in case of a lay off, he said.

    "Time for the prime minister to rise to the occasion. We demand that the Modi government ensure the extension of post-job loss limit of H-1B Visa holder Indians to 180 days," Surjewala said.

    He said this will give them sufficient time to find another job when the situation improves.

    "Modi government should also ensure that H-1B visa holders, who lost their jobs, are covered for COVID-19 and other health insurance free of cost, including extending support to their families," he said in a statement.

    The Congress leader said the party also demands that the Modi government deliberate with Indian industry confederations like NASSCOM, CII, and FICCI to prevent further H-1B job losses.

    He said there are 309,986 Indians working on H-1B visa in the US, and given the COVID-19 lockdown in the two countries, it is logistically impossible for them to return to India.

