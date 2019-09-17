Modi turns 69 LIVE: "India is trying to complete works that were left after independence," PM says

Kevadiya, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in his home state of Gujarat. He will meet his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings on his birthday.
1:36 PM, 17 Sep
Country is witnessing fulfillment of Sardar Patel's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat',India is trying to complete works that were left after independence. People of J&K,Ladakh faced discrimination for 70 years and country had to bear its consequences in form of separatism & violence, PM Modi
1:08 PM, 17 Sep
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia, Gujarat: In our culture it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment, and it is evident here. Nature is dear to us, it is our jewel.
12:28 PM, 17 Sep
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Nutrition Park in Narmada district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sardar Sarovar Dam.
10:25 AM, 17 Sep
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ekta Nursery, situated in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity. The nursery manufactures various traditional eco-friendly products and offers a live demonstration of their manufacturing process to the visitors. pic.twitter.com/gzpm8xiCLN
10:24 AM, 17 Sep
10:22 AM, 17 Sep
10:22 AM, 17 Sep
10:10 AM, 17 Sep
10:06 AM, 17 Sep
10:06 AM, 17 Sep
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat.
10:06 AM, 17 Sep
10:06 AM, 17 Sep
10:10 AM, 17 Sep
10:22 AM, 17 Sep
10:22 AM, 17 Sep
10:24 AM, 17 Sep
10:25 AM, 17 Sep
Sand art artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful sand art to wish PM Modi, He wrote, "Happy Birthday Hon’ble PM Modi ji. My sand art with message “Millions of Blessings” with you for."
12:28 PM, 17 Sep
1:08 PM, 17 Sep
1:36 PM, 17 Sep
