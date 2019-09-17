Home News India live

Modi turns 69 LIVE: "India is trying to complete works that were left after independence," PM says

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kevadiya, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in his home state of Gujarat. He will meet his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings on his birthday.

Newest First Oldest First