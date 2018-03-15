'Modi trying to repeat in AP what he has done in TN', says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with party MPs in which he said 'PM Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu'.

'Instead of giving what AP people are rightfully asking, BJP is resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy & Pawan Kalyan against us.There are strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across the country. Yesterday's UP and Bihar by-poll results are an example of that' said CM Chandrababu Naidu.

OneIndia News

