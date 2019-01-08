  • search
    Modi-Trump pledge to develop Indo-US ties further

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald J Trump of the United States exchanged New Year greetings in a telephonic conversation last evening.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump
    They expressed satisfaction at the progress in India-U.S. strategic partnership in 2018. They appreciated developments such as the launch of the new 2+2 Dialogue mechanism and the first-ever Trilateral Summit of India, the U.S. and Japan.

    Also Read | In phone call with Modi, Putin extends wishes for 2019 elections

    The two leaders took positive note of growing bilateral cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism and energy and coordination on regional and global issues. They agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening India-U.S. bilateral relations in 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 8:43 [IST]
