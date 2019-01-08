Modi-Trump pledge to develop Indo-US ties further

New Delhi, Jan 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald J Trump of the United States exchanged New Year greetings in a telephonic conversation last evening.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress in India-U.S. strategic partnership in 2018. They appreciated developments such as the launch of the new 2+2 Dialogue mechanism and the first-ever Trilateral Summit of India, the U.S. and Japan.

The two leaders took positive note of growing bilateral cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism and energy and coordination on regional and global issues. They agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening India-U.S. bilateral relations in 2019.