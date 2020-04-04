Modi-Trump hold phone conversation, talk of India-US partnership in fight against Covid-19

New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a telephonic conversation on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.

"Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted today.

The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

PM Modi, his Spain counterpart discuss global cooperation to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon on Saturday and the two leaders agreed on the importance of international cooperation to fight the global health crisis.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives in Spain and assured the Spanish prime minister that India would be ready to extend support to his country to the best of its ability.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of international cooperation for fighting the global health crisis," an official statement said.

The Spanish prime minister agreed with PM Modi's observation that the world needed to define a new, human-centric concept of globalisation for the "post-COVID era".

The two leaders also agreed on the utility of yoga and traditional herbal medicines for providing an easily accessible means to ensure the psychological and physical health of the people confined to their homes due to the pandemic.

They said their teams would remain in constant touch with each other as regards the evolving COVID-19 situation and the requirements emerging from it.