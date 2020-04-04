  • search
    Modi-Trump hold phone conversation, talk of India-US partnership in fight against Covid-19

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a telephonic conversation on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.

    "Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted today.

    The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 20:54 [IST]
