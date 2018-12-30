Govt working to ensure better facilities for Andamans, says PM Modi in Port Blair

Port Blair, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people of Car Nicobar for overcoming the impact of Tsunami, which struck the Island in 2004, and said the government is working to provide better facilities to the people in the Andamans.

The prime minister is in Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's historic visit to the territory's capital, where the latter hoisted the national flag. He will be renaming three islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

Subhash Chandra Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This happened after the Japenese captured that area during the time of the Second World War.

He also assured the people that their security is one of the top priorities of the government.

"The people here has been demanding a solution to the problem of sea erosion for a long time. I am glad to announce that the government has decided to erect a sea wall to deal with the problem, the foundation of which will be laid today," he said.

The PM stressed that the wall will be built at the earliest.

Modi also said his government was working to ensure that no corner of the country and its people is deprived of development.

"Along with the security of people at Car Nicobar, the government is making efforts to ensure employment for youth, education for children, medical care for the aged and facilities for the farmers," he added.

Modi will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls, a statement from his office said.

He will then meet tribal chiefs at the BJR Stadium. He is also expected to address a public meeting there, PM's party, the BJP, said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate an industrial training institute at Arong and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects, news agency PTI said.

Later in the day, he will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair and will visit the Cellular Jail in the city. PM Modi will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair. He will pay floral tributes at statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Marina Park in Port Blair.