Modi to rename 3 popular Andaman and Nicobar Islands during his visit today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be renaming three islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

The prime minister will arrive in Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's historic visit to the territory's capital, where the latter hoisted the national flag.

Subhash Chandra Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This happened after the Japenese captured that area during the time of the Second World War.

Bose had reportedly suggested back then that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands be renamed as Shahid and Swaraj Dweep.

Earlier in November, Netaji's relative and West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose had written to PM Modi demanding that Andaman & Nicobar Islands be renamed to 'Shaheed and Swaraj Islands' as a tribute to Netaji.

In his letter, Chandra Bose said that Netaji "as the first Prime Minister of United Free India" had hoisted the national flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, thus establishing the Azad Hind government. He said that following this, Netaji had renamed Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Shaheed & Swaraj Islands.

In his letter dated November 11, Bose writes, "By hoisting the National flag, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as the head of the Azad Hind Government also fulfilled his promise and commitment that INA (Indian National Army) would stand on Indian soil by the end of 1943."

Modi will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls, a statement from his office said.

He will then meet tribal chiefs at the BJR Stadium. He is also expected to address a public meeting there, PM's party, the BJP, said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate an industrial training institute at Arong and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects, news agency PTI said.

Later in the day, he will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair and will visit the Cellular Jail in the city. PM Modi will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair. He will pay floral tributes at statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Marina Park in Port Blair.