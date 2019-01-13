  • search
    Modi releases commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru. The Prime Minister will also address a select gathering on the occasion at his residence, a statement from his office said.

    Modi to release commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi had attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on January 5, 2017. He had also released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

    Also Read | Opposition wants a 'majboor' govt, we will provide a 'mazboot' one: PM Modi

    In his address, the Prime Minister had underlined how Guru Gobind Singh made a unique attempt to unite the country through the Khalsa sect.

    Later in the day, PM Modi will BJP workers of five districts in Tamil Nadu - Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Theni and Virudhunagar - through video conferencing.

