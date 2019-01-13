Modi releases commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru. The Prime Minister will also address a select gathering on the occasion at his residence, a statement from his office said.

PM Modi had attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on January 5, 2017. He had also released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

In his address, the Prime Minister had underlined how Guru Gobind Singh made a unique attempt to unite the country through the Khalsa sect.

Later in the day, PM Modi will BJP workers of five districts in Tamil Nadu - Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Theni and Virudhunagar - through video conferencing.