Modi conferred with UN 'Champions of The Earth' Award 2018

New Delhi, Oct 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the United Nations' highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award' at a special ceremony. The award, announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, will be presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said,''Modi has recognised the challenges of climate change and he understands the need of climate action. Many leaders understand climate change but Modi acts on it. The example of PM Modi's leadership is not being followed enough.''

''Under PM's leadership India today has 300 million LED lights, it's remarkable,'' said Secretary-General of UN.

The 'Champions of the Earth Award' will be presented to six "outstanding environmental changemakers... The champions are recognised for their achievements in the categories including Policy Leadership, Entrepreneurial Vision, Science and Innovation, Inspiration and Action, and Lifetime Achievement".

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were selected under the 'policy leadership' category for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action, including Macron's work on the Global Pact for the Environment and Modi's unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022.

Afroz Shah, who led the world's largest beach clean-up, had received the Award in 2016. The annual Champions of the Earth Award, founded 13 years ago, is given to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.

The Champions of the Earth award is the United Nations highest environmental honour recognizing visionary people and organisations all over the world that exemplify leadership and advocate action on sustainable development, climate change and a life of dignity for all.

Cochin International Airport has also been honoured this year with the award for Entrepreneurial Vision, for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy.