Modi to leave for Russia visit on Sep 4

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 2: Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day Russia on September 4 where the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and also take part in the 20th annual summit.

"Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day visit to Russia on September 4 during which the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Putin and attend the 20th annual summit between," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said .

There are two main purposes for this visit - he has been invited by President Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief gues and he will also hold the 20th annual summit between India and Russia, said Gokhale.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, at a media briefing, said the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours. Its two main purposes are that the prime minister has been invited to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests and he will also hold the 20th annual bilateral summit with the Russian president.

Soon after arriving in Vladivostok on Wednesday, the prime minister will visit a major shipbuilding yard with Putin. The two leaders will hold delegation-level talks later in the day followed by dinner, Gokhale said.

On Thursday, Modi will hold some bilateral meetings in the morning and subsequently participate in the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum. The prime minister and the Russian president will also attend an Judo Championship taking place in Vladivostok.