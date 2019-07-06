Modi to launch BJP membership drive in Varanasi, target is 36 lakh in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Varanasi, July 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart a major membership drive for the BJP from his constituency here today.

In UP alone the BJP has plans of adding 36 lakh members and Modi would kickstart the same by welcoming 11 prominent people from various sections of the society into the party.

Four counters are being set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre to welcome the new members. The PM will also launch a helpline number on which people can get their membership by calling this number.

Mamata Banerjee accuses a section of BJP leaders for not allowing change of name of state

Apart from the PM will unveil the of statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri. He would also launch a tree plantation drive and then visit the Virtual Museum, Man Mahal.